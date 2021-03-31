Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 52.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,688 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.13% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,086,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,457,000 after acquiring an additional 140,718 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,554,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,340,000 after acquiring an additional 631,664 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,439,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,345,000 after acquiring an additional 248,771 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,030,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,230,000 after acquiring an additional 16,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,126,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.17.

Shares of EPC stock opened at $40.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.93. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a twelve month low of $21.87 and a twelve month high of $41.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

