Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,893 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 3.1% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of VBR stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $166.29. 35,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,126. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $80.01 and a 12-month high of $173.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.72.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

