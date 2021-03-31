Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Buys 29,920 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 289.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,920 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 0.9% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 286.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,700,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,458,000 after purchasing an additional 22,024,156 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,303,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,949,000 after purchasing an additional 14,411,408 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 281.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,362,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431,068 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,410,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 269.5% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,246,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555,694 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.42. The stock had a trading volume of 158,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,769. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $67.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.69 and its 200 day moving average is $64.72.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

