Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Buys 53,784 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 64.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,784 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 6.5% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $19,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Taurus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $210,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.50. 114,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,308. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $148.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.74.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

