Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 611,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,591 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 7.2% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $21,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,152,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,899,000 after buying an additional 4,260,071 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,125,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,429 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,093,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,642,000 after purchasing an additional 222,875 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,216,000 after purchasing an additional 121,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,158,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.45. 75,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,169,831. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.88.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

