Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.33 Million Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 187.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,242 shares during the quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 175.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.29.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $273,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YUM traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.13. 37,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,779,826. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.83. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.16 and a fifty-two week high of $111.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

