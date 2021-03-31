Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 87.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433,751 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,837,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,980,000 after purchasing an additional 573,886 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,636,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,604,000 after acquiring an additional 41,125 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,214,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,478,000 after acquiring an additional 520,077 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,095,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,205,000 after acquiring an additional 293,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 528,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,936,000 after acquiring an additional 120,246 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPSM traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.47. The company had a trading volume of 14,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,621. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $19.46 and a twelve month high of $44.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.15 and its 200-day moving average is $35.38.

