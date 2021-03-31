Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.17 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,411 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.4% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,750.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.08. The stock had a trading volume of 243,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,253. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.03. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.87 and a 12 month high of $73.29.

