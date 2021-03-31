Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,958,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.3% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,943,000 after buying an additional 14,205 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 177,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,603,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,570,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.82. 21,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,057. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.36. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $74.06 and a 52-week high of $131.49.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

