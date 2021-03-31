Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 287.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,785 shares during the quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJK. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 154.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 26.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.85. 5,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,854. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $41.17 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.36.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

