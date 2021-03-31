Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,870 shares during the quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Global X MLP ETF worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Global X MLP ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period.

Shares of MLPA traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $33.11. The stock had a trading volume of 15,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,175. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.84. Global X MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $16.29 and a 12-month high of $35.07.

