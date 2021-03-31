Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Sells 105,250 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) by 45.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,250 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC owned about 1.63% of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $609,000.

Shares of PBP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.60. The company had a trading volume of 19,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,597. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a twelve month low of $16.21 and a twelve month high of $21.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.15 and its 200-day moving average is $20.26.

