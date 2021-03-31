Eildon Capital Fund Plans Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:EDC)

Eildon Capital Fund (ASX:EDC) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 10.07.
Eildon Capital Fund Company Profile
