Eildon Capital Fund Plans Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:EDC)

Eildon Capital Fund (ASX:EDC) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 10.07.

Eildon Capital Fund Company Profile

Eildon Capital Fund is a real estate investment firm specializing in senior financing, preferred equity, mezzanine and bridge financing, and equity financing. The firm participates in retail, industrial, residential and commercial opportunities. Eildon Capital Fund was founded in 1993 and is based in Melbourne, Australia and having an additional office in Sydney, Australia.

