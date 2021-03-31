Einsteinium (EMC2) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $43.10 Million

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $104.77 million and approximately $43.10 million worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00000803 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Einsteinium has traded 54.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.81 or 0.00333822 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000091 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003460 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004100 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002379 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,421,088 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

