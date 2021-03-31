Elamachain Reaches Market Cap of $22.38 Million (ELAMA)

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Elamachain has a market capitalization of $22.38 million and approximately $4.31 million worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Elamachain has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One Elamachain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00020547 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00047576 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $377.82 or 0.00639465 BTC.

LATOKEN (LA) traded up 5,376.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00016808 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00067343 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00026672 BTC.

About Elamachain

Elamachain is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 741,721,125 coins. Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elamachain is www.elamachain.io . The official message board for Elamachain is medium.com/@elamachain

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Elamachain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elamachain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elamachain using one of the exchanges listed above.

