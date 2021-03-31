Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Sold by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 341.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ESTC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Elastic from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Elastic from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Elastic in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.65.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $106.14 on Wednesday. Elastic has a 12-month low of $46.27 and a 12-month high of $176.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.76 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.00.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.30. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $157.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.62, for a total value of $2,101,077.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,675 shares in the company, valued at $6,799,408.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 79,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $10,566,554.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,527,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,259,590.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,317 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,779 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

