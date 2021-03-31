Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Element Fleet Management in a report on Friday, March 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.86.

Element Fleet Management stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.05. 18 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,710. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average is $9.77. Element Fleet Management has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $11.69.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

