Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Short Interest Update

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,950,000 shares, an increase of 59.7% from the February 28th total of 3,100,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

NYSE:ESI opened at $18.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86. Element Solutions has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $21.02.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 10.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ESI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,874,000 after purchasing an additional 665,283 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 528,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 82,175 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Element Solutions by 8.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 795,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after buying an additional 59,029 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Element Solutions by 136.8% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 35,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 20,482 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Element Solutions by 978.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 206,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 187,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

