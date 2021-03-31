Elementis (LON:ELM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $106.31

Shares of Elementis plc (LON:ELM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 106.31 ($1.39) and traded as high as GBX 129.60 ($1.69). Elementis shares last traded at GBX 128.50 ($1.68), with a volume of 753,984 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 125.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 106.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £746.33 million and a PE ratio of -11.17.

In related news, insider Christine Soden bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £24,200 ($31,617.45). Also, insider Paul Waterman sold 49,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.71), for a total transaction of £65,184.29 ($85,163.69).

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

