Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Trading Up 2.9%

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) shares were up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 20,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 266% from the average daily volume of 5,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EMNSF shares. HSBC cut shares of Elementis from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.36.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

