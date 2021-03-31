Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by United Bank

United Bank boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. United Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,040,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,711,000 after purchasing an additional 49,503 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 54,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,157,000 after buying an additional 13,165 shares in the last quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 168,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,529,000 after acquiring an additional 38,446 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $185.50 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $218.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.02. The firm has a market cap of $177.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.88.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 555,284 shares of company stock worth $106,132,302 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

