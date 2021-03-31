Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1,576.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,197 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $7,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,017,000 after buying an additional 4,082,728 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,874,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,845,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,324,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,322,000. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LLY. Wolfe Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.88.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 555,284 shares of company stock worth $106,132,302 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $187.15. The company had a trading volume of 33,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,493,778. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.93 and a 200 day moving average of $170.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $179.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

