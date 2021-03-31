Ellaism Hits Market Capitalization of $231,470.50 (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 30% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. During the last seven days, Ellaism has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ellaism coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ellaism has a total market cap of $231,470.50 and $115.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ellaism alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,945.14 or 0.03276583 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00023272 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism Profile

Ellaism is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 43,349,710 coins and its circulating supply is 43,298,379 coins. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org . The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Buying and Selling Ellaism

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ellaism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellaism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.