Elrond ERD Price Reaches $0.0195 on Top Exchanges (ERD)

Elrond ERD (CURRENCY:ERD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Elrond ERD has a total market cap of $261.61 million and $2.38 million worth of Elrond ERD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond ERD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000191 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Elrond ERD has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00061346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $187.57 or 0.00315961 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006898 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $481.77 or 0.00811545 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00047408 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.20 or 0.00082883 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00030911 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Elrond ERD

Elrond ERD launched on March 16th, 2019. Elrond ERD’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,441,870,873 tokens. Elrond ERD’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond ERD’s official website is elrond.com . Elrond ERD’s official Twitter account is @ElrondNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Elrond ERD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond ERD directly using U.S. dollars.

