ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) Trading 90.3% Higher This Week

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded up 79.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 31st. One ELTCOIN coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. ELTCOIN has a total market capitalization of $149,060.57 and $10,982.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ELTCOIN has traded up 90.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00049808 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00020194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.27 or 0.00631503 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00068040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00026249 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000852 BTC.

About ELTCOIN

ELTCOIN is a coin. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 coins. ELTCOIN’s official website is www.eltcoin.tech . ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ELTCOIN is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum network. ELTCOIN team will use the OpenZeppelin framework to build their smart contracts. Furthermore, the team aims to provide a mobile wallet and a marketplace to exchange cryptocurrencies for real, tangible assets. “

