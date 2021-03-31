Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$60.38.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMA. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Emera in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Emera to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Emera from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Emera from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Emera from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get Emera alerts:

EMA opened at C$55.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$13.93 billion and a PE ratio of 14.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.80. Emera has a 1 year low of C$49.66 and a 1 year high of C$58.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$52.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$53.84.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.50 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Emera will post 3.1299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This is a boost from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.48%.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. It operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.