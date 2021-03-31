Eminer (EM) Market Cap Tops $12.70 Million

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 31st. One Eminer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Eminer has traded up 38.1% against the U.S. dollar. Eminer has a total market capitalization of $12.70 million and approximately $5.42 million worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Eminer alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00050260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00020667 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.56 or 0.00635794 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00067828 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00026449 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Eminer

EM is a coin. It launched on July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans . Eminer’s official website is eminer.pro . Eminer’s official message board is medium.com/@EM29172525

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. “

Eminer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eminer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eminer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eminer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eminer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.