Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $29.57

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.57 and traded as high as $31.57. Empire shares last traded at $31.32, with a volume of 1,958 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EMLAF shares. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Empire in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Empire in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Empire from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Empire in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Empire in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.47.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and real estate businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

