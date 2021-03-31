EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) & Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Financial Comparison

EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) and Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.2% of EMX Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

EMX Royalty has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for EMX Royalty and Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EMX Royalty 0 0 0 0 N/A Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel 1 1 3 0 2.40

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a consensus price target of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.53%. Given Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel is more favorable than EMX Royalty.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EMX Royalty and Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMX Royalty $3.83 million 65.00 -$10.41 million N/A N/A Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel $13.56 billion 3.57 $5.78 billion N/A N/A

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has higher revenue and earnings than EMX Royalty.

Profitability

This table compares EMX Royalty and Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMX Royalty -68.51% -3.89% -3.70% Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel beats EMX Royalty on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EMX Royalty

EMX Royalty Corporation, a precious and base metals royalty company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as in Norway. The company was formerly known as Eurasian Minerals Inc. and changed its name to EMX Royalty Corporation in July 2017. EMX Royalty Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a metals and mining company in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Russia, and the CIS countries. The company operates through GMK Group, South Cluster, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, GRK Bystrinskoye, Other Mining, and Other Non-Metallurgical segments. It explores for, extracts, and refines ore and nonmetallic minerals; and sale of base and precious metals produced from ore. The company's products include nickel, palladium, copper, platinum, cobalt, rhodium, iridium, ruthenium, silver, gold, selenium, tellurium, sulphur, sodium sulfate, and sodium chloride. It is also involved in property and equipment rental, gas extraction and transportation, electricity production and distribution, construction, mining and metallurgy repairs, spare parts production, geological works and construction, distribution, research, fuel supply, river shipping, and airport businesses, as well as acts as an air company. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Moscow, Russia.

