Enbridge (ENB) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

3/23/2021 – Enbridge had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$51.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Enbridge was given a new C$51.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Enbridge was given a new C$51.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Enbridge had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$51.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Enbridge had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$51.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Enbridge had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt.

2/17/2021 – Enbridge had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$52.00 price target on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Enbridge had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$51.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Enbridge had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$50.00 price target on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Enbridge had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC to C$52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities to C$54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Enbridge was given a new C$51.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – Enbridge was given a new C$51.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:ENB traded down C$0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$45.78. The company had a trading volume of 6,210,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,845,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$92.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.00. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of C$35.80 and a one year high of C$46.96.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$10.01 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

