Enbridge (ENB) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Enbridge (TSE: ENB) recently:
- 3/23/2021 – Enbridge had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$51.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/23/2021 – Enbridge was given a new C$51.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/17/2021 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/15/2021 – Enbridge was given a new C$51.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/15/2021 – Enbridge had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$51.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/22/2021 – Enbridge had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$51.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/22/2021 – Enbridge had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt.
- 2/17/2021 – Enbridge had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$52.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/17/2021 – Enbridge had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$51.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/17/2021 – Enbridge had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$50.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/17/2021 – Enbridge had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC to C$52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/17/2021 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities to C$54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/9/2021 – Enbridge was given a new C$51.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/1/2021 – Enbridge was given a new C$51.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of TSE:ENB traded down C$0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$45.78. The company had a trading volume of 6,210,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,845,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$92.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.00. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of C$35.80 and a one year high of C$46.96.
Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$10.01 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.
