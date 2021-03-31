Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Short Interest Down 27.5% in March

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,800 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the February 28th total of 347,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Encore Wire from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

In related news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 4.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Encore Wire by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $67.49 on Wednesday. Encore Wire has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $73.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.93.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.51. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $380.82 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Encore Wire will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.89%.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.