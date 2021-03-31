Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 75,761 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,389,808 shares.The stock last traded at $8.37 and had previously closed at $8.26.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.56. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENIA. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos lifted its position in shares of Enel Américas by 407,467.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 1,521,726,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,352,853 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Enel Américas by 455.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,703,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,836 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Américas during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,186,000. Ashmore Group plc lifted its position in shares of Enel Américas by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ashmore Group plc now owns 2,006,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enel Américas by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,399,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,501,000 after acquiring an additional 382,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Enel Américas Company Profile (NYSE:ENIA)

Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 11,267 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 24.7 million distribution customers.

