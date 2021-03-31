Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 75,761 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,389,808 shares.The stock last traded at $8.37 and had previously closed at $8.26.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.56. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%.
Enel Américas Company Profile (NYSE:ENIA)
Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 11,267 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 24.7 million distribution customers.
Further Reading: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?
Receive News & Ratings for Enel Américas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Américas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.