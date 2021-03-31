Energi Price Tops $4.32 on Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 31st. In the last week, Energi has traded up 53.5% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $4.32 or 0.00007275 BTC on popular exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $169.10 million and $6.70 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.58 or 0.00235012 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00017472 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00010522 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,102.23 or 0.03539649 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00048393 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 39,136,504 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.