Energo Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (TSL)

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Energo has a total market cap of $396,497.19 and approximately $7,125.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Energo has traded down 91.1% against the dollar. One Energo token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Energo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00050248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00020246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.38 or 0.00633154 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00067999 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00026248 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Energo Profile

Energo (CRYPTO:TSL) is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. Energo’s official website is www.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Energo Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.