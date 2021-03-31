Energy Web Token 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.43 Million (EWT)

Energy Web Token (CURRENCY:EWT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. In the last week, Energy Web Token has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Energy Web Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $16.14 or 0.00027065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Energy Web Token has a total market capitalization of $485.24 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Energy Web Token alerts:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded up 673,834.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00062067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $181.54 or 0.00304400 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006872 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $497.36 or 0.00833945 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00047210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.47 or 0.00081264 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00031005 BTC.

Energy Web Token Coin Profile

Energy Web Token’s launch date was June 19th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 30,062,138 coins. Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/EnergyWeb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energy Web Token’s official website is www.energyweb.org . The official message board for Energy Web Token is medium.com/energy-web-insights

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions. EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Energy Web Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energy Web Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energy Web Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energy Web Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energy Web Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energy Web Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.