Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Position Increased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,238 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.18% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 63,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Gabelli downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, G.Research downgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NYSE EPAC opened at $26.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.83. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $28.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 437.74 and a beta of 1.40.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.98 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enerpac Tool Group Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

