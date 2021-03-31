ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) Short Interest Update

ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the February 28th total of 1,300,000 shares. Currently, 13.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

In other ENGlobal news, Director Kevin M. Palma sold 9,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $50,938.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,172 shares in the company, valued at $258,385.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David W. Gent sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $102,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 360,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,073.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ENGlobal during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENGlobal during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENGlobal during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of ENGlobal by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 185,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENGlobal stock opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $116.16 million, a P/E ratio of 140.71 and a beta of 2.75. ENGlobal has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $9.40.

Separately, TheStreet lowered ENGlobal from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineered modular solutions and professional services primarily to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM); and Automation segments. The EPCM segment offers engineering services and fabrication relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services primarily to the energy industry, which include conceptual studies, project definition, cost estimating, engineering design, environmental compliance, material procurement, project management, and construction management.

