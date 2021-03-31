Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,320,000 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the February 28th total of 5,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of ENPH stock traded up $6.74 on Wednesday, reaching $157.34. 21,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,090,466. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.91. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.66, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENPH. Truist began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James raised Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Susquehanna raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.00.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 8,833 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total transaction of $1,565,472.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 294,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,144,610.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $1,176,903.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 123,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,302,709.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,056 shares of company stock worth $23,915,921. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

