Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 80.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 317,874 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Enphase Energy worth $13,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upgraded Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Susquehanna upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $211.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $3,028,054.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 213,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,756,692.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $1,176,903.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 123,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,302,709.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 137,056 shares of company stock worth $23,915,921 in the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $155.40 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $229.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

