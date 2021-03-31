Entergy Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Entergy in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will earn $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.52. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Entergy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.79 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ETR. Evercore ISI raised shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.69.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $98.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Entergy has a 12-month low of $82.81 and a 12-month high of $113.36. The company has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $187,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Entergy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Entergy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

