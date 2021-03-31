Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) will announce $0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.05. Enterprise Financial Services posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 95.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Enterprise Financial Services.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.31. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $95.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.08 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EFSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

In other news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $4,546,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,863.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Sanborn sold 1,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,960,464.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,560. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Financial Corporation bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,040,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,921,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,141,000 after acquiring an additional 221,100 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 63.1% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 425,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,591,000 after purchasing an additional 164,475 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 325,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,380,000 after purchasing an additional 136,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1,420.6% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 111,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 104,414 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EFSC stock traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $49.44. 175,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.28. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.65%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.