Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) is Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners comprises about 2.8% of Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.58.

Shares of EPD stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.22. 155,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,120,968. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.85. The firm has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

