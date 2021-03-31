EP Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 393,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,459 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.8% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $49,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.61.

NYSE:JPM traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.48. 396,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,508,949. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $82.40 and a one year high of $161.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

