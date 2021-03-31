EP Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,572 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $20,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Benchmark lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.23.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.68. 202,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,911,040. The stock has a market cap of $72.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.06 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.91.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

