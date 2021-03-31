EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $44.36 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.6% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $44,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL stock traded up $35.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,082.19. 60,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,136. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,059.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,787.20. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,075.08 and a one year high of $2,145.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,083.71.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.