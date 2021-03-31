EP Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,235 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Tesla by 784.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Tao Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Tesla by 143.1% in the third quarter. Tao Capital Management LP now owns 175,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $75,077,000 after purchasing an additional 103,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 1,053.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,223 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Tesla by 6,263.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,148,000 after purchasing an additional 27,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 151.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 42,185 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $18,070,000 after purchasing an additional 25,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $837.74, for a total value of $1,047,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,128,739.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total transaction of $3,405,224.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,763,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,163 shares of company stock valued at $56,314,322. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.33.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $25.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $661.34. 800,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,636,004. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $702.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $611.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.28 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The firm has a market cap of $634.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,297.99, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

