EP Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 99.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $12,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded up $2.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.27. The company had a trading volume of 35,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,197. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.93. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

