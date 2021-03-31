EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 8,351 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,678 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 8,351 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.2% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $33,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,039,976,000 after buying an additional 2,064,562 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Visa by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857,457 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,220,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,860,288,000 after purchasing an additional 682,741 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,669,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,083,568,000 after purchasing an additional 206,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,811,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,505 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.54. The company had a trading volume of 123,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,185,838. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.71. The stock has a market cap of $414.94 billion, a PE ratio of 43.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.60 and a 1-year high of $228.23.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.36.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,021,138. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,899 shares of company stock worth $16,111,567. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

