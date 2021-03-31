EP Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $17,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.47.

Shares of GPN stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.41. The stock had a trading volume of 18,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,621. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $202.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.21. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.55 and a 52-week high of $216.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a PE ratio of 120.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total transaction of $96,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,320,953.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total transaction of $2,440,399.39. Insiders have sold 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,220,632 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

