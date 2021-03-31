EP Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,475.3% during the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 17,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after acquiring an additional 16,258 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $687,000. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 7,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $524.45.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $8.85 on Wednesday, hitting $460.32. 32,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,871,652. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $463.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $469.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $270.40 and a 52 week high of $532.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.55 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

